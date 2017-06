March 13 Airbus:

* South Korean start-up carrier KAIR Airlines has announced that it has selected the A320 Family to launch its new low cost operation, with a firm order for eight A320ceo

* The new airline will be based in Cheongju in central South Korea and will focus primarily on services to international destinations in North East Asia

* "The selection of the A320 by KAIR Airlines underscores once again the position of the Airbus single aisle product line as the preferred choice for low cost airlines in Asia," Airbus executive John Leahy says in a statement

