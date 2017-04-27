April 27 South State Corp
* South State Corporation announces merger with Park
Sterling Corporation
* South State Corp - combining two companies will create a
$14.5 billion in assets franchise
* South State Corp - merger agreement has been unanimously
approved by board of directors of each company
* South State Corp - shareholders of Park Sterling
Corporation will receive 0.14 shares of south state common stock
for each share of Park Sterling common stock
* South State Corp - deal aggregate consideration is valued
at approximately $690.8 million in aggregate
* South State Corp - upon consummation of merger, Cherry
will be appointed to combined company's board of directors
* South State Corp - at deal closing, Park Sterling
Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation
* South State Corp - Park Sterling's bank subsidiary, Park
Sterling Bank, will be merged into South State's bank
subsidiary, South State Bank
