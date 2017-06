March 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd :

* Southern California Edison-Edison international's units got decision from ICC International court of arbitration on claims against Mitsubishi heavy

* Southern California Edison-decision from ICC regarding failure of replacement steam generators MHI supplied for san onofre nuclear generating station

* Southern California Edison Co - arbitration tribunal, in a 2-1 decision, found mhi liable for breach of contract but rejected claimants' other claims

* Southern California-tribunal awarded claimants $125 million, SCE's share $98 million, in damages - sec filing

* Southern California Edison co - tribunal ordered claimants to pay MHI $58 million for legal costs, SCE's share was $45 million