June 6 Southern Co:
* Southern says negotiations regarding the Vogtle nuclear
expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia are making progress and the
parties have agreed to extend the interim assessment agreement
through Friday (June 9) at 5 PM
* Southern says on June 5, 2017, Georgia Power, the
Contractor, and WECTEC Staffing entered into a fourth amendment
to the Interim Assessment Agreement solely to extend the term of
the Interim Assessment Agreement through June 9, 2017.
* Southern says the other terms of the Interim Assessment
Agreement remain unchanged.
