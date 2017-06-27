BRIEF-Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
June 28 Southern Cross Media Group Ltd
* Asx alert-SCA welcomes interim broadcasting licence fee relief-sxl.ax
* It is expected that SCA's liability to new spectrum tax in 2018 financial year would not exceed $4 million
* Licence fee relief will result in savings for SCA of $11.8 million in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uber has met with SEC about giving drivers equity - Axios, citing source Source text: http://bit.ly/2sVimrv
* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO