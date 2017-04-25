BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Southern First Bancshares Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - gross loans increased 17% to $1.22 billion at Q1 2017, compared to $1.04 billion at q1 2016
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - net interest margin at march 31 2017 was 3.61% versus 3.63% at December 31, 2016
* Southern First Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $11.6 million versus $10.3 million last year Source text (bit.ly/2qand3R) Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm