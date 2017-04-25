April 25 Southern First Bancshares Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - gross loans increased 17% to $1.22 billion at Q1 2017, compared to $1.04 billion at q1 2016

* Southern First Bancshares Inc - net interest margin at march 31 2017 was 3.61% versus 3.63% at December 31, 2016

* Southern First Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $11.6 million versus $10.3 million last year