BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 24 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:
* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for third quarter of fiscal 2017; declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for Tuesday, April 25, at 3:30pm central time
* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.53
* Southern missouri bancorp inc - net interest margin for q3 of fiscal 2017 was 3.64 pct, down from 3.72 pct reported for year ago period
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three-month period ended March 31, 2017, was $12.4 million, up 8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.