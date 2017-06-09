GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 9 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp's shareholders have approved merger agreement
* Southern Missouri - exchange transaction between tammcorp and minority shareholders of Capaha has been agreed to by all such minority shareholders of Capaha
* Southern Missouri - Southern intends to enter into a $15.0 million loan, secured by stock of Southern Bank
* Southern Missouri - Southern continues to anticipate completing merger late in q2 of calendar 2017
* Southern Missouri - proceeds from this loan will be used, in part, to fund cash portion of merger consideration Source text - bit.ly/2t3IMET Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities