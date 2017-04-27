BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc. Reports earnings for the first quarter of 2017 of $2.1 million after pre-tax deal costs of $323 thousand and declares a dividend of $.08
* during q1 of 2017, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.9 million, up from $9.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc qtrly earnings per share $ 0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southern national bancorp of virginia inc - during q1 2017, net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.9 million, up from $9.7 million q1 2016
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million