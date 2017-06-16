Italy - Factors to watch on June 22
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 16 Southern Publishing and Media Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QX2SX6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy