March 29 Southern Co:

* Southern co -Georgia Power, for itself and as agent for other vogtle owners, entered interim assessment agreement with wectec global and wectec staffing services

* Southern co says interim assessment agreement to provide for a continuation of work with respect to plant vogtle units 3 and 4

* Southern co -westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing is expected to have a material impact on construction of plant vogtle units 3 and 4

* Southern co says westinghouse and wectec bankruptcy filing could have a material impact on southern co's financial statements