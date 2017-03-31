March 31 SouthGobi Resources Ltd:
* SouthGobi resources announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial and operating results and updated resource
estimate and newly declared reserve estimate in respect of Ovoot
Tolgoi
* Q4 revenue $19 million versus $2.9 million
* Production for Q4 of 2016 was 1.21 million tonnes,
compared to 0.62 million tonnes for Q4 of 2015
* Company sold 1.08 million tonnes of coal during Q4 of 2016
compared to 0.21 million tonnes in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.07
* In order to continue as going concern, co must generate
sufficient operating cash flows or pursue strategic
restructuring, refinancing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: