April 28 Southside Bancshares Inc:

* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly net interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3.6%, to $35.3 million , compared to $36.6 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: