BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines says completes transition to Amadeus Altéa
* Southwest-Amadeus jointly announced co's transition to the Amadeus Altéa passenger service system
* Southwest Airlines- at 101 airports across 9 countries, all Southwest flights will be managed through Altéa functionality
* Southwest expects new reservation system to generate about $500 million in incremental annual earnings before interest,taxes by 2020
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia