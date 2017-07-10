FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines June load factor 87.4 percent
July 10, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines June load factor 87.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports june traffic

* June load factor 87.4 percent

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company continues to estimate its q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will increase in one to two percent range​

* Says ‍flew 11.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in june 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent​

* Southwest Airlines Co- ‍available seat miles (ASMS) increased 3.8 percent to 13.6 billion in June 2017, compared with June 2016 ASMS of 13.1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

