April 25 Southwest Bancorp Inc-

* Southwest Bancorp Inc reports results for first quarter 2017 and announces quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $20.2 million for q1 of 2017, compared to $20.1 million for q4 of 2016

