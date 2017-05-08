BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc says net interest deductions for 2017 are expected to be relatively flat as compared to prior year
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc says capital expenditures in 2017 are estimated to be approximately $570 million
* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $654.7 million versus $731.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $741.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing