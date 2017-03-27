March 27 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd

* Xu mingdi has resigned as an executive director

* Liang Yiqing has resigned as an executive director

* Zhang Chunyong has resigned as an executive director

* Xu Mingdi has resigned as an executive director

* Luo Yi has been appointed as an executive director

* Zhao Dongmei has been appointed as an executive director

* Wang huiyun has been appointed as an executive director

* Xiong Xiaoqiang has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: