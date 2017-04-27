April 27 Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy announces redemption of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018, 7.5% notes due 2018 and 7.15% notes due 2018

* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $37.99 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018

* Will redeem all $187.6 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.50% senior notes due 2018

* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $25.8 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.15% senior notes due 2018