BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 Southwestern Energy Co
* Southwestern Energy announces redemption of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018, 7.5% notes due 2018 and 7.15% notes due 2018
* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $37.99 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.30% senior notes due 2018
* Will redeem all $187.6 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.50% senior notes due 2018
* Southwestern Energy Co - will redeem all $25.8 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.15% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering