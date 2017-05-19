May 19 Southwestern Energy Co

* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas

* Under terms of settlement agreement, company will pay $30 million upon final court approval of settlement - SEC filing

* Litigation regarding amount of deductions unit made for gathering, treatment, other costs in calculating royalty payments to lessors

* Proposed settlement has received preliminary approval from Arkansas court and is subject to its final approval

* Class for settlement includes substantially all persons having leases with co in Arkansas that permit deductions for various costs Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmWFkh) Further company coverage: