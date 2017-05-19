May 19 Southwestern Energy Co
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation
filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in
Arkansas
* Under terms of settlement agreement, company will pay $30
million upon final court approval of settlement - SEC filing
* Litigation regarding amount of deductions unit made for
gathering, treatment, other costs in calculating royalty
payments to lessors
* Proposed settlement has received preliminary approval from
Arkansas court and is subject to its final approval
* Class for settlement includes substantially all persons
having leases with co in Arkansas that permit deductions for
various costs
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmWFkh)
