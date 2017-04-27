April 27 Southwestern Energy Co-

* Southwestern Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Southwestern Energy Co - qtrly total net production of 204 bcfe

* Southwestern - proved reserves as of march 31, 2017 of over 10 tcfe with approximately $3 billion in pv10, nearly doubling from year-end 2016 reserves

* Southwestern Energy Co qtrly operating revenue $846 million versus $579 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $768.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S