May 15 Nova Ljubljanska Banka(NLB):

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - sdh and nlb also intend to list global depositary receipts of nlb on london stock exchange

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - offering will comprise an offer by selling shareholder of securities representing at least 50% of share capital of company

* Nova ljubljanska banka- in ipo, 10 percent of offer securities will be offered to retail investors in slovenia, 90 ct of offer securities will be offered to institutional investors

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - ipo offering is expected to be completed by mid june 2017

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - republic of slovenia currently holds 100 per cent. Of share capital of nlb.

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - deutsche bank acting as sole global coordinator and together with jj.p. Morgan, ubs as joint bookrunners

* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - wood & company financial services acting as co-lead manager and Nova Ljubljanska Banka , ljubljana as domestic co-lead manager.

* Nova ljubljanska - selling shareholder will use proceeds from offering in line with public finance act and implementation of slovenia's budget for 2017 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)