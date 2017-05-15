May 15 Nova Ljubljanska Banka(NLB):
* SDH and NLB announce intention to float
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to
proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on
ljubljana stock exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - sdh and nlb also intend to list
global depositary receipts of nlb on london stock exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - offering will comprise an offer
by selling shareholder of securities representing at least 50%
of share capital of company
* Nova ljubljanska banka- in ipo, 10 percent of offer
securities will be offered to retail investors in slovenia, 90
ct of offer securities will be offered to institutional
investors
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - ipo offering is expected to be
completed by mid june 2017
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - republic of slovenia currently
holds 100 per cent. Of share capital of nlb.
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - deutsche bank acting as sole
global coordinator and together with jj.p. Morgan, ubs as joint
bookrunners
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - wood & company financial services
acting as co-lead manager and Nova Ljubljanska Banka , ljubljana
as domestic co-lead manager.
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka - offering will comprise an offer
by selling shareholder of securities representing at least 50%
of share capital of co
* Nova ljubljanska - selling shareholder will use proceeds
from offering in line with public finance act and implementation
of slovenia's budget for 2017
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)