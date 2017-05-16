May 16 Sovereign Food Investments Limited :

* Fy revenue up 25% to r2,2 billion

* Fy net asset value per share 972 cents

* Board is of opinion that it is prudent not to declare a dividend for financial year under review.

* Fy headline loss per share of 46,5 cents versus earnings of 108,4 cents year ago