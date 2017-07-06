MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :
* Q1 profit before tax of 488.5 million naira versus 241.2 million naira year ago
* Q1 total revenue 2.19 billion naira versus 2.12 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2tLnsYU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing