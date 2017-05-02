BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
* Q1 profit before tax 488.5 mln naira vs 241.1 mln naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2pSda7y Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials