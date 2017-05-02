May 2 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :

* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago

* Q1 profit before tax 488.5 mln naira vs 241.1 mln naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2pSda7y