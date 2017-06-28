BRIEF-Zhong Fu Tong to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
June 28 Sowbhagya Media Ltd:
* Re-appointed Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as managing director for period of 5 years w.e.f. date of execution of agreement 28th May,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.