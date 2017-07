July 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital 'AA' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* S&P says "in our opinion, the Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital has highly efficient financial management and a very favorable liquidity position"

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that Brussels-Capital will continue to post strong budgetary performance in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2u5z4lm]