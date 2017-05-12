BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy plans green bonds, unit to acquire property assets
* Says property unit in deal to buy property assets for 667.1 million yuan ($97.88 million)
May 12 S&P:
* European Financial Stability Facility 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says outlook on EFSF is stable, reflecting outlooks on EFSF's guarantors rated 'AA', in particular France, a large guarantor
* Says ratings on EFSF reflect that EFSF member states rated 'AA' or higher by S&P Global Ratings fully guarantee EFSF's bond issuances Source text - (bit.ly/2r8Ke7M)
* Says property unit in deal to buy property assets for 667.1 million yuan ($97.88 million)
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: