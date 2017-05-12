May 12 S&P:

* European Financial Stability Facility 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Says outlook on EFSF is stable, reflecting outlooks on EFSF's guarantors rated 'AA', in particular France, a large guarantor

* Says ratings on EFSF reflect that EFSF member states rated 'AA' or higher by S&P Global Ratings fully guarantee EFSF's bond issuances Source text - (bit.ly/2r8Ke7M)