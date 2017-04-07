April 7 S&P:
* France 'AA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects view of balanced risks to
long-term rating, given uncertain outcome, aftermath of upcoming
presidential election
* Assume business investment will continue to be solid
despite planned phasing out of fiscal incentives for
investments as of April 2017
* "From a monetary perspective, we see France's membership
of the eurozone as a strength"
* Expect that outcomes of presidential and parliamentary
elections will be the key driver of France's creditworthiness
* Baseline expectation is that next government of France is
likely to continue or even accelerate the current "moderate"
pace of reform
Source text - (bit.ly/2pag7fA)