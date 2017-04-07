JGBs pare losses after BOJ makes no policy change
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond prices on Friday pared most of their early losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from making significant changes to its policy statement.
April 7 S&P Global Ratings :
* S&P - Morocco ratings affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook stable
* S&P on Morocco - Stable outlook reflects expectation that fiscal consolidation will continue over next few years, which will help stabilize debt
* S&P on Morocco says "In our view, Morocco will continue to attract FDI and its business environment should stay broadly supportive"
* S&P on Morocco - For next three years, forecast slight recovery of tourism receipts, higher export volumes of cars from Renault factory in Tangier Source text : (bit.ly/2oauumf)
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.