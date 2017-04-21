FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, yen down as BOJ keeps policy steady
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
April 21 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says Poland 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says affirming 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency and 'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland
* Says stable outlook for two-year forecast horizon balances the risks arising from government's more expansionary fiscal stance, increased social spending
* Says Poland ratings supported by view of Poland's flexible exchange rate regime and NBP's independent and credible monetary policy
* Says Poland ratings are constrained by view of Poland's low income and wealth levels and an institutional framework that has weakened
* Says expect an uptick in growth to 3.3 percent this year supported by recovery in investment, especially EU co-sponsored public investment Source text: bit.ly/2oc8ZDo
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
