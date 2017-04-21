April 21 S&P Global Ratings:

* Says Poland 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Says affirming 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency and 'A-/A-2' local currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland

* Says stable outlook for two-year forecast horizon balances the risks arising from government's more expansionary fiscal stance, increased social spending

* Says Poland ratings supported by view of Poland's flexible exchange rate regime and NBP's independent and credible monetary policy

* Says Poland ratings are constrained by view of Poland's low income and wealth levels and an institutional framework that has weakened

* Says expect an uptick in growth to 3.3 percent this year supported by recovery in investment, especially EU co-sponsored public investment Source text: bit.ly/2oc8ZDo