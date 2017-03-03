March 3 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Republic of Lithuania 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable

* S&P on Lithuania - Expect the new government to remain committed to fiscal discipline

* S&P on Lithuania - Forecast a gradual decline in general government debt to GDP over 2017-2020

* S&P on Lithuania - Do not expect major policy changes under new government, anticipate continued focus on maintaining close relations with EU Source text : (bit.ly/2m3EVHk)