June 14 S&P:

* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* affirmed the 'A-2' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Peru

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that Peru's economy will gradually gain momentum

* S&P says expect recovery of private investment in 2018 as various projects are restarted and as the PPK administration implements reforms in Peru Source bit.ly/2rsPZCb