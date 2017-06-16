GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 16 S&P:
* Republic of Uganda 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says ratings on Uganda are constrained by low per capita GDP, and still large, albeit falling, fiscal deficits
* Says stable outlook reflects expectation that Uganda's fiscal, external metrics to remain in line with forecasts, inflation will remain contained Source text - (bit.ly/2rzekWU)
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.