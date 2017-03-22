BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 22 (Reuters) -
* S&P managing director Nunes says Brazilian institutions are 'extremely strong' at an event in São Paulo (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar index clung to its earlier losses on Friday after the University of Michigan said its barometer on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, raising some concerns about consumer spending in the coming months.
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage: