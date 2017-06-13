Sterling eases off after BoE rollercoaster
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 13 S&P -
* Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp subordinated sales tax bonds downgraded to 'D' from 'CC' on missed interest payment
* S&P, on Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp, says an acceleration of court order , could potentially affect relative recovery between bondholders Source text : bit.ly/2rY3po8
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.