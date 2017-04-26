April 26 S&P Ratings:
* S&P lowers Suriname sovereign credit rating to B from B+
* S&P says Republic of Suriname downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'
on worsening economic strength and debt burden; new debt rated
'B'
* S&P says also revising transfer and convertibility
assessment on Suriname to 'B+' from 'BB-'
* S&P says Suriname downgrade "reflects the worsening of our
assessment of the country's economic strength and its debt
burden"
* S&P says assigning 'B' senior unsecured debt rating to
Suriname's $550 million bond due in 2026
* S&P, on Suriname, says expects real gdp growth will be
close to zero in 2017
* Lowering economic assessment of Suriname because economic
growth rates are below range S&P expects for countries at
similar level of per capita GDP
* S&P says ratings on Suriname reflect "lack of monetary
flexibility"
* S&P, on Suriname, says small local capital markets and
high dollarization of both bank assets and liabilities constrain
effectiveness of monetary policy
* S&P, on Suriname, says expects that the government will
contain spending pressures and move toward strengthening its
revenue base
Source text (bit.ly/2p4HSJ3)