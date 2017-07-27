FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72
July 27, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-S&P Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.72

* Q2 earnings per share $1.62

* Q2 revenue $1.509 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* s&p global inc says company is increasing its eps guidance

* s&p global inc sees ‍fy adjusted diluted eps in a range of $6.15 to $6.30​

* s&p global inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps to be a range of $6.15 to $6.30

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* s&p global inc sees 2017, on a gaap basis diluted eps to be a range of $5.83 to $5.98

* s&p global inc qtrly ratings revenue increased 10 percent to $747 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

