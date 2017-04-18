April 18 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Japan ratings affirmed at 'A+/A-1'; outlook remains stable

* S&P-Japan's strong external position, prosperous,diversified economy, political stability,stable financial system balance its very weak public finances

* S&P - expects Japan to post current account surpluses averaging about 4% of GDP in calendar years 2017-2020

* S&P - expects Japan's net international asset position to be about 300% or more of its current account receipts over the next few years

* S&P - expects Japan's government debt to grow at a slower annual rate of about 4.5% of GDP over fiscals 2016 to 2019

* S&P - "while Japan's government has a heavy debt burden, we believe it faces limited contingent liabilities" Source text: bit.ly/2pugjdf