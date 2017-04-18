US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Japan ratings affirmed at 'A+/A-1'; outlook remains stable
* S&P-Japan's strong external position, prosperous,diversified economy, political stability,stable financial system balance its very weak public finances
* S&P - expects Japan to post current account surpluses averaging about 4% of GDP in calendar years 2017-2020
* S&P - expects Japan's net international asset position to be about 300% or more of its current account receipts over the next few years
* S&P - expects Japan's government debt to grow at a slower annual rate of about 4.5% of GDP over fiscals 2016 to 2019
* S&P - "while Japan's government has a heavy debt burden, we believe it faces limited contingent liabilities" Source text: bit.ly/2pugjdf
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
LONDON, June 14 Romania could be in a position to join the euro within 8 years, central bank policymaker Daniel Daianu board member said on Wednesday, though it would have to see improvements in the set-up and running of the euro area bloc.