March 1 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says lowered its rating on the state of Oklahoma's
General Obligation (GO) bonds one notch to 'AA' from 'AA+'
* S&P says Oklahoma debt ratings lowered on sustained weak
revenue collections, vulnerability to economic weakness
* S&P on Oklahoma - downgrade reflects view persistently
weak revenue collections leading to declared revenues failure
for remainder of fy 2017
* S&P says also assigned 'AA-' rating, with stable outlook,
to Oklahoma capitol improvement authority's series 2017b state
facilities revenue bonds
Source text (bit.ly/2lzeOoL)