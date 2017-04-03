April 3 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P lowers South Africa sovereign credit rating to BB+
from BBB-
* South Africa long-term foreign currency rating cut to
'BB+' on political and institutional uncertainty; outlook
negative
* S&P on South Africa says "In our opinion, the executive
changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and
growth outcomes."
* Negative outlook reflects view that political risks will
remain elevated this year, and that policy shifts are likely
* In addition, we lowered the long-term south africa
national scale rating to 'zaAA-' from 'zaAAA'
* Believe sustained real exports growth likely to be slow
over 2017-2020 because of persistent supply-side constraints to
production
* Estimate that the change in general government debt will
average 4.2 percent of GDP over 2017-2020
* Higher risks of budgetary slippage will also put upward
pressure on South Africa's cost of capital, further dampening
already-modest growth
* Reassessed S. Africa's contingent liabilities, reflects
increased risk that nonfinancial public enterprises will need
further extraordinary government support
