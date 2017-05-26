BRIEF-S&P affirms Malaysia foreign currency and local currency ratings; outlook stable
* S&P - Malaysia 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* S&P raises Burkina Faso sovereign credit rating to B from B-
* S&P says Burkina Faso L-T ratings raised to 'B' on continued political stability and improved external prospects; Outlook stable
* S&P says raising long-term sovereign credit ratings on Burkina Faso to 'B' from 'B-' and affirming 'B' short-term ratings
* S&P says Presidential elections in November 2015 have ushered in a period of political stability in burkina faso, supporting country's economic performance
* S&P - Expect Burkina Faso's external position will gradually strengthen on back of improved current account receipts, supported by political stability, economic growth
* S&P on Burkina Faso - Affirmed 'B' foreign and local currency short-term sovereign credit ratings
* S&P on Burkina Faso - The political landscape remains challenging, in our view, with significant social and security risks
* S&P says Burkina Faso's outlook balances expectation, over next year, for institutional progress, broad-based economic growth, with risks of weaker reform delivery than currently expected
* S&P on Burkina Faso - expect new political leadership will remain committed to political, economic reforms, reducing military presence in politics, enhancing business climate Source text (bit.ly/2rp78fl)
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
LONDON, June 22 Cladding on a number of British tower blocks has been confirmed as combustible in tests conducted after a deadly fire in west London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.