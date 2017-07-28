FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-S&P raises sovereign credit rating on Andorra to BBB from BBB-
July 28, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-S&P raises sovereign credit rating on Andorra to BBB from BBB-

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P raises Andorra’s sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-; maintains outlook at stable‍​

* Says Principality of Andorra upgraded to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3' on economic recovery; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects balance between risks arising from Andorra's international financial sector and ongoing improvements in financial oversight

* Says upgrade reflects Andorra's strengthening economy, and its track record of maintaining large liquid financial buffers invested abroad Source text - (bit.ly/2v7i2I1)

