GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech bounce; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
* S&P revises Indonesia sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; current rating is BBB-
* S&P on Indonesia- Raised the ratings to reflect assessment of reduced risks to Indonesia's fiscal metrics
* S&P on Indonesia- Raising short-term sovereign credit rating to 'A-3' from 'B'
* S&P- Indonesia's increased focus on realistic budgeting has reduced likelihood that shortfall in future revenue would widen general government deficit significantly
* S&P on Indonesia- Expect net general government debt will stabilize near the current low levels while the budget deficit will gradually decline
* S&P on Indonesia - Expect increased control over fiscal spending with subsidy reforms being extended to electricity subsidies from 2017.
* S&P on Indonesia- Net debt will remain at the moderate levels of below 30% of GDP
* S&P- Greater flexibility of the Indonesian Rupiah since 2013 should benefit external metrics over next three to five years
* S&P on Indonesia- Continues to trail many similarly rated sovereigns in perceptions regarding governance issues, such as control of corruption
* S&P - Indonesian authorities took effective expenditure & revenue measures to stabilize country's public finances despite the terms of trade shock Source text : bit.ly/2qyaPhb
* Fed's Dudley confident rising wages would boost U.S. inflation * Yen drifts lower as BOJ downplays reduction of stimulus * Sterling slips in advance of Brexit negotiations start (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar nudged higher on Monday as an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed confidence rising wages would help revive domestic inflation which has shown signs of softening rec