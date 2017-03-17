March 17 S&P Global Ratings:

* Revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to positive from stable; Current rating is BB+

* Outlook indicates we may raise our ratings if the Russian economy continues to adapt to the relatively low oil price environment

* Expect GDP growth in Russia will pick up, averaging about 1.7% in 2017-2020

* Expect Russia will return to positive economic growth in 2017 after a two-year recession

* "We do not foresee the rapid lifting of U.S. sanctions"

* Assume a net outflow of foreign direct investment through 2020 of around 1% of gdp per year

* Forecast gross external financing requirement for 2017-2020 will average about 66% of current account receipts plus usable reserves

* Expect the general government deficit will narrow to 2.4% by 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2nhMxr0)