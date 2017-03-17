March 17 S&P Global Ratings:
* Revises Russian Federation Sovereign outlook up to
positive from stable; Current rating is BB+
* Outlook indicates we may raise our ratings if the Russian
economy continues to adapt to the relatively low oil price
environment
* Expect GDP growth in Russia will pick up, averaging about
1.7% in 2017-2020
* Expect Russia will return to positive economic growth in
2017 after a two-year recession
* "We do not foresee the rapid lifting of U.S. sanctions"
* Assume a net outflow of foreign direct investment through
2020 of around 1% of gdp per year
* Forecast gross external financing requirement for
2017-2020 will average about 66% of current account receipts
plus usable reserves
* Expect the general government deficit will narrow to 2.4%
by 2019
