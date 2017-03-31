March 31 S&P Global Ratings :
* S&P revises Spain sovereign credit outlook up to positive
from stable; Current rating is BBB+
* S&P on Spain - Positive outlook signals the possibility
that we could raise our ratings on Spain within the next 24
months
* S&P says Kingdom of Spain outlook revised to positive on
strong and balanced economic performance; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings
affirmed
* S&P says project Spain's strong, balanced economic
performance will continue in 2017 and 2018, with real GDP
growing by 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively
* S&P on Spain says expect general government debt will
broadly stabilize over 2017-2020
* S&P on Spain - Despite the strained relations we
anticipate that Catalonia will remain part of Spain
* S&P on Spain - In 2017, forecast Spain will operate its
fifth annual current account surplus of just below 2% of GDP
* S&P says do not expect the Spanish government will incur
additional significant fiscal costs linked to its banking
system
Source text : (bit.ly/2nnsZNW)