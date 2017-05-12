BRIEF-DryShips announces reverse stock split
* Dryships inc - reverse stock split will take effect, and co's shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis as of opening of trading june 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 S&P:
* S&P says Atlantic County, NJ, general obligation debt outlook revised to stable from negative on reduced revenue uncertainty
* S&P on Atlantic County- outlook revision reflects reduction of revenue uncertainty from atlantic city tax appeals, which have largely been settled
* S&P on Atlantic County- outlook revision also reflects view that county's strong management team has maintained stable operations during period of uncertainty
* S&P says stable outlook reflects S&P's opinion that atlantic county's strong management team will continue to maintain balanced operations Source text (bit.ly/2qaF3Hl)
* Dryships inc - reverse stock split will take effect, and co's shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis as of opening of trading june 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
PARIS, June 19 A boycott by four Arab nations will not halt Qatar Airways' growth or plans to accept delivery of new aircraft, it said on Monday, adding it was seeing demand return after an initial downturn.