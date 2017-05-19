May 19 S&P:
* S&P - People's Republic of Bangladesh 'BB-/B' ratings
affirmed; Outlook stable
* S&P on Bangladesh - Ratings reflect low economic
development and limited fiscal flexibility
* S&P - Expect Bangladesh's gross external financing needs
to average 77% of current account receipts plus usable reserves
over 2017-2020
* S&P - Although assesses Bangladesh's external debt as low,
country faces vulnerabilities of low-income economy, fiscal
constraints, heavy development needs
* S&P on Bangladesh - Forecast change in general government
debt will average 2.8% of GDP annually over fiscal 2017-2020
* S&P - Stable outlook balances Bangladesh's healthy growth
prospects and an improving external profile against fiscal
weaknesses and development needs
* S&P - Stable outlook reflects expectation of Bangladesh's
growth, strong donor support to continue raising average income,
sustaining it's external profile over next 12 months
* S&P on Bangladesh - Expect reserve accumulation to
stagnate due to lower remittance flows
Source text - bit.ly/2pRZnhH