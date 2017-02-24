Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Costa Rica long-term ratings affirmed at 'BB-' with a negative outlook as fiscal and external vulnerabilities remain

* Ratings reflect monetary inflexibility, consistently high fiscal deficits that continue to translate into growing debt burden, rising interest payments

* Costa Rica's fiscal deficits will remain high in the absence of a comprehensive fiscal reform, weakening its public finances

* We expect GDP growth to be 4% in 2017, compared with an estimated 4.3% last year. Source text : bit.ly/2milXKW