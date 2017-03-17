DIARY - Today in Washington - June 19
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
March 17 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Cyprus sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; current rating is BB+
* S&P says expect Cypriot economy will expand by about 2.7% this year and maintain average annual growth at just under 2.5% between 2018-2020
* S&P says stable outlook balances view of Cyprus' fiscal, economic progress against unusually high levels of non-performing loans in its financial sector
* S&P says forecast investment activity to accelerate with foreign private-sector funding contributing to projects in the tourism, energy sectors
* S&P says "think that the sovereign's budgetary position will on average show a small surplus over 2018-2020"
* S&P says raised its foreign and local currency long-term sovereign credit ratings on the republic of Cyprus to 'BB+' from 'BB' Source text: bit.ly/2nhQ0WB
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
June 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate increase, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 273,969 contracts on June 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, s